Over 1.3 Million Sri Lankans Face Food Insecurity Threat as Middle East Crisis Deepens, Warns WFP

The World Food Programme (WFP) has sounded the alarm over the growing risk of food insecurity facing Sri Lankan households, warning that the escalating conflict in the Middle East is compounding the country's already fragile economic recovery.

A Nation Still on Shaky Ground

Sri Lanka, which is still navigating the aftermath of its worst economic crisis in decades, now faces fresh external pressures as regional instability in the Middle East threatens to disrupt remittance flows, drive up global commodity prices, and increase the cost of fuel imports — all of which strike at the heart of household food security across the island.

According to the WFP, approximately 1.3 million Sri Lankans are at heightened risk of falling into food insecurity as a direct consequence of the economic ripple effects stemming from the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Remittances and Rising Costs Under Threat

A significant portion of Sri Lanka's workforce is employed in Middle Eastern countries, and remittances from these workers represent a critical lifeline for hundreds of thousands of families back home. Any prolonged disruption to employment or financial transfers from that region could severely undermine household incomes and purchasing power.

At the same time, the conflict risks pushing global oil prices higher, which would feed directly into transportation and production costs, ultimately raising the price of food on Sri Lankan shelves at a time when many families are still struggling to afford basic necessities.

Vulnerable Communities Most at Risk

The WFP's warning draws attention to communities that remain particularly exposed, including low-income urban households, daily wage earners, and families in rural areas who are already spending a disproportionate share of their income on food.

Low-income urban families facing reduced purchasing power

Rural households dependent on agricultural income

Families reliant on remittances from Middle Eastern employment

Daily wage workers vulnerable to market price fluctuations

A Call for Urgent Action

The WFP has urged authorities and international partners to strengthen social protection mechanisms and food assistance programmes to cushion the most vulnerable Sri Lankans from the mounting external shocks.

Sri Lanka's government has been working with international financial institutions to stabilise the economy following the 2022 crisis, but analysts caution that external shocks of this nature could easily derail progress made in reducing poverty and improving living standards.

The WFP's assessment serves as a stark reminder that for millions of Sri Lankan families, the path to recovery remains precarious, and global events far beyond the country's borders can swiftly translate into hunger and hardship at the local level.

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