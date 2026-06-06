Namal Rajapaksa Set for 2029 Political Comeback, Predicts Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna parliamentarian Ramanathan Archchuna has boldly predicted that fellow MP Namal Rajapaksa will rise to political prominence once again at the 2029 general elections, citing growing public frustration with the current administration as the driving force behind an anticipated shift in the country's political landscape.

A Confident Prediction from the Opposition Benches

Speaking publicly, MP Archchuna expressed firm confidence that Namal Rajapaksa — son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and one of the most recognisable faces of the SLPP — would be well-positioned to reclaim significant political ground when Sri Lankan voters next go to the polls in 2029.

The parliamentarian argued that mounting dissatisfaction among ordinary Sri Lankans with the policies and performance of the present government would ultimately drive voters back toward the Rajapaksa camp, creating fertile ground for a renewed political resurgence.

Namal's Political Journey So Far

Namal Rajapaksa, who has remained an active and vocal opposition figure, has continued to build his public profile despite the SLPP suffering significant setbacks in recent electoral contests. His supporters within the party view him as a central pillar of any future SLPP revival strategy.

MP Archchuna's remarks reflect a broader sentiment within sections of the opposition that the current political cycle will eventually turn in their favour, as economic hardships and governance concerns continue to weigh on the public.

Political Context

Sri Lanka's political environment remains highly competitive and fluid, with multiple parties vying to capture the confidence of a voter base that has grown increasingly impatient with successive administrations. The SLPP, which once commanded a powerful parliamentary majority, has been working to rebuild its standing following a turbulent period in national politics.

Whether MP Archchuna's prediction proves accurate will depend greatly on how the country's economic recovery unfolds over the coming years and how effectively the SLPP consolidates its opposition credentials ahead of the next major electoral cycle.