Met Department Warns of Strong Winds Up to 50 kmph Set to Lash Several Parts of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's meteorological authorities have issued a warning urging residents and commuters to exercise caution as strong winds of up to 50 kilometres per hour are forecast to sweep across several parts of the island.

Areas Under Threat

The advisory places a number of regions on alert as gusty conditions are expected to make their presence felt, potentially disrupting daily life and posing risks to those in exposed or coastal areas. Authorities have called on the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

What to Expect

Wind speeds reaching 50 kmph can be strong enough to affect outdoor activities, destabilise temporary structures, and create hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians alike. Residents are advised to secure loose objects around their homes and properties ahead of the anticipated gusts.

Safety Precautions Urged

Secure loose items such as outdoor furniture, signboards, and roofing materials.

Avoid unnecessary travel in severely affected areas during peak wind conditions.

Fishermen and those operating at sea are urged to stay ashore until conditions improve.

Keep updated with the latest advisories from the Department of Meteorology.

Authorities continue to monitor weather developments closely and have urged the public to stay informed through official channels for the latest updates on the evolving weather situation across the country.

Related Video