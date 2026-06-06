Former SIS Chief Suresh Sallay Launches Hunger Strike Behind Bars, Alleges Mistreatment in Custody

Sallay Begins Hunger Strike Over Alleged Mistreatment

Retired Major General Suresh Sallay, the former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), has launched a hunger strike while in custody, according to allegations raised in parliament by former Member of Parliament Udaya Gammanpila.

Gammanpila Raises Alarm Over Detainee's Condition

Gammanpila, a prominent opposition politician, brought the matter to public attention today, claiming that the retired military officer has resorted to the hunger strike in protest over what he described as mistreatment during his detention.

The former MP expressed serious concern over the conditions under which Sallay is being held, suggesting that the treatment of the high-profile detainee raises significant questions about the standards being upheld within the country's detention facilities.

Background on Sallay's Detention

Suresh Sallay, who previously headed Sri Lanka's State Intelligence Service, is one of several senior security and intelligence figures who have faced legal scrutiny in recent times. His detention has been closely watched by political circles and civil society groups alike, given his prominent role in the country's intelligence apparatus.

Former MP Udaya Gammanpila alleged that Sallay has commenced a hunger strike in custody and is being subjected to mistreatment, raising urgent concerns about his wellbeing.

Calls for Transparency

The allegations have prompted calls from several quarters for the relevant authorities to provide a transparent account of the conditions under which Sallay is being detained. Critics argue that irrespective of the charges faced by any individual, humane treatment of detainees must remain a non-negotiable standard upheld by the state.

Authorities have not yet issued an official response to the claims made by Gammanpila regarding Sallay's hunger strike or the alleged mistreatment. Further developments in this matter are expected as political pressure mounts for clarity on the situation.