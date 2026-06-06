Foreign Investors Offload Over $15 Million in Sri Lanka Bonds Amid Rupee Weakness

Bond Sell-Off Continues Despite Monetary Policy Tightening

Foreign investors have sold more than US$15 million worth of Sri Lanka government bonds this week, even as the Central Bank of Sri Lanka moved to raise interest rates in an effort to stabilise the economy. The continued sell-off has added fresh pressure on the Sri Lankan rupee, which depreciated further during the same period.

Rate Hike Fails to Arrest Foreign Outflows

The Central Bank's decision to hike rates — typically a measure aimed at attracting foreign capital and defending the local currency — appears to have done little to reassure overseas bondholders. Despite the policy adjustment, foreign investors chose to exit their positions in Sri Lankan government securities, signalling ongoing uncertainty around the country's economic outlook.

The scale of the outflow, surpassing $15 million in a single week, underscores the cautious sentiment among international market participants toward Sri Lankan assets at this time.

Rupee Under Continued Pressure

The Sri Lankan rupee weakened further this week, compounding concerns for policymakers already grappling with elevated inflation, a challenging balance of payments position, and the broader pressures of economic recovery. A depreciating currency typically raises the cost of imports, including essential goods and fuel, placing additional strain on households and businesses across the island.

Market Watchers on Alert

Analysts and market observers will be closely monitoring whether the recent rate adjustment begins to yield results in the coming weeks, or whether foreign outflows from the bond market continue to weigh on the rupee and broader investor confidence in Sri Lanka.

The developments come at a sensitive juncture for the Sri Lankan economy, which has been navigating a period of significant financial stress and restructuring in recent times.

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