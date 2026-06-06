Death Toll in Anguruwatota Elders' Home Fire Climbs to 13 as Victims Continue to Succumb

The number of fatalities from the devastating fire that broke out at an elders' home in Batagoda, Anguruwatota, has climbed to 13, police confirmed yesterday, after another resident died while receiving treatment at the Horana Hospital.

Another Life Lost Amid Ongoing Treatment

The latest victim, a resident of the care facility, had been admitted to Horana Hospital following the tragic blaze and ultimately could not survive the injuries sustained. The death brings the total confirmed fatalities from the incident to 13, marking one of the deadliest disasters involving a residential care facility in recent Sri Lankan memory.

Police confirmed the updated death toll, noting that the situation remains critical as several other survivors continue to battle life-threatening conditions in hospital.

Six Residents Remain in Serious Condition

Authorities have stated that six other residents of the elders' home remain hospitalised with serious injuries. Medical teams are continuing to treat the survivors, though concerns remain over the condition of those still in care.

Police warned that the death toll may rise further given the serious nature of injuries sustained by those still receiving hospital treatment.

Community in Mourning

The fire at the Batagoda elders' home has sent shockwaves through the local community and drawn widespread concern across the country. Care facilities housing elderly and vulnerable residents are expected to maintain stringent safety standards, and this tragedy has reignited public debate over the adequacy of fire safety measures at such institutions island-wide.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are understood to be ongoing, with authorities yet to make a formal announcement regarding the circumstances that led to the blaze.