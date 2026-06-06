Colombo High Court Orders Seizure of Rs. 30 Million in Assets Linked to Drug Money

The Colombo High Court has issued an order to seize assets valued at approximately Rs. 30 million, believed to have been acquired using proceeds from drug trafficking, authorities confirmed yesterday.

The assets in question belong to the second husband of a female drug trafficker who resides in the Thotalanga area of Colombo. Police said the court order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which empowers authorities to pursue and freeze wealth believed to be generated through illegal narcotics trade.

Assets Traced to Drug Proceeds

Investigators allege that the properties and other assets accumulated by the suspect are directly linked to profits made through drug trafficking operations. The seizure marks another step in the ongoing effort by Sri Lankan law enforcement to dismantle the financial networks that sustain the illegal drug trade.

Authorities have increasingly focused not only on arresting those directly involved in narcotics distribution, but also on targeting the wealth generated through such criminal activity, cutting off the financial lifelines of drug networks.

Broader Crackdown on Drug-Related Wealth

The Thotalanga area has previously come under scrutiny by law enforcement as part of broader operations targeting drug trafficking networks operating in and around the Colombo district.

Police emphasised that pursuing asset seizures through the courts remains a key strategy in combating organised drug crime, ensuring that those who profit indirectly from narcotics trafficking are also held accountable under Sri Lankan law.

The case is expected to proceed through the courts as investigators continue to build their case against those connected to the trafficking network.