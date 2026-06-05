Man Arrested After Video of Fuel Station Worker Assault Goes Viral on Social Media

A suspect captured on video assaulting a fuel station employee in footage that spread rapidly across social media platforms has been taken into custody by authorities, police confirmed.

The video, which garnered widespread attention online, showed a man physically attacking a worker at a fuel station in an incident that sparked public outrage across Sri Lanka. The footage was shared extensively across multiple social media platforms, prompting calls for swift action from law enforcement.

Swift Police Response

Following the viral spread of the video, police moved quickly to identify and apprehend the individual seen in the footage. The arrest came after investigators reviewed the circulating video and gathered sufficient evidence to locate the suspect.

The incident drew considerable reaction from the public, with many Sri Lankans taking to social media to condemn the attack on the fuel station employee, who was targeted while carrying out routine work duties.

Public Outrage Over the Attack

Attacks on service industry workers have increasingly come under public scrutiny in Sri Lanka, with citizens using social media as a tool to hold perpetrators accountable. This latest incident underscores the growing role of citizen-shared footage in supporting law enforcement investigations.

The suspect is currently in police custody, and investigations into the matter are ongoing. Further details regarding charges and court proceedings are expected to be released by authorities in due course.