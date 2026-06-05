Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest PoliticsCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsGeneralHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

Historic 92.62m Throw Puts Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage Among World's Javelin Elite

05 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
Historic 92.62m Throw Puts Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage Among World's Javelin Elite

Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Pathirage has etched his name in the record books with a stunning throw of 92.62 metres, surpassing the personal best of India's celebrated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to record the second longest javelin throw in history.

A Landmark Moment for Sri Lankan Athletics

The remarkable achievement marks a watershed moment for Sri Lankan track and field, as Pathirage's effort places him among the most elite javelin throwers the sport has ever seen. The 92.62m throw not only represents a personal milestone for the athlete but also signals a significant shift in the global pecking order of the discipline.

By surpassing the distance associated with Neeraj Chopra — the reigning Olympic gold medallist and one of the most recognised names in world athletics — Pathirage has demonstrated that South Asian javelin talent extends well beyond India's borders.

Second Longest Throw on Record

The 92.62m effort positions Pathirage's throw as the second longest in the history of the event, a staggering achievement that is certain to draw the attention of athletics federations, coaches, and fans around the world. Such distances place a thrower firmly in contention at the very highest levels of international competition, including the Olympics and World Athletics Championships.

Pride for the Island Nation

For Sri Lanka, a nation that has historically celebrated its cricketers above all other sportspeople, Pathirage's breakthrough offers a timely reminder of the island's untapped potential across other sporting disciplines. Athletics enthusiasts and officials will now look toward ensuring the young thrower receives the full support and resources needed to compete and medal on the world stage.

As anticipation builds around future international competitions, all eyes will be on Rumesh Pathirage to see whether he can translate this extraordinary distance into championship glory for Sri Lanka.

Related Stories

Anguruwatota Elders' Home Fire Death Toll Climbs to 13 General

Anguruwatota Elders' Home Fire Death Toll Climbs to 13

The number of fatalities resulting from a devastating fire at an elderly care home in Batagoda, Anguruwatota, has risen to 13, authorities have confirmed.…

05 Jun 2026
Over 20% of Sri Lankan Schoolchildren Suffering From Malnutrition, Health Ministry Warns General

Over 20% of Sri Lankan Schoolchildren Suffering From Malnutrition, Health Ministry Warns

More than one in five schoolchildren across Sri Lanka are currently affected by malnutrition, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health has revealed, raising…

05 Jun 2026
Elphis Lanka Workers Locked Out After Demanding Job Security General

Elphis Lanka Workers Locked Out After Demanding Job Security

Apparel Firm Shuts Gates on Employees Who Raised Concerns Over Employment Stability Workers at Sri Lankan apparel manufacturer Elphis Lanka have been locked…

05 Jun 2026

Comments (0)

Join the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.