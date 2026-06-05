Historic 92.62m Throw Puts Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage Among World's Javelin Elite

Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Pathirage has etched his name in the record books with a stunning throw of 92.62 metres, surpassing the personal best of India's celebrated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to record the second longest javelin throw in history.

A Landmark Moment for Sri Lankan Athletics

The remarkable achievement marks a watershed moment for Sri Lankan track and field, as Pathirage's effort places him among the most elite javelin throwers the sport has ever seen. The 92.62m throw not only represents a personal milestone for the athlete but also signals a significant shift in the global pecking order of the discipline.

By surpassing the distance associated with Neeraj Chopra — the reigning Olympic gold medallist and one of the most recognised names in world athletics — Pathirage has demonstrated that South Asian javelin talent extends well beyond India's borders.

Second Longest Throw on Record

The 92.62m effort positions Pathirage's throw as the second longest in the history of the event, a staggering achievement that is certain to draw the attention of athletics federations, coaches, and fans around the world. Such distances place a thrower firmly in contention at the very highest levels of international competition, including the Olympics and World Athletics Championships.

Pride for the Island Nation

For Sri Lanka, a nation that has historically celebrated its cricketers above all other sportspeople, Pathirage's breakthrough offers a timely reminder of the island's untapped potential across other sporting disciplines. Athletics enthusiasts and officials will now look toward ensuring the young thrower receives the full support and resources needed to compete and medal on the world stage.

As anticipation builds around future international competitions, all eyes will be on Rumesh Pathirage to see whether he can translate this extraordinary distance into championship glory for Sri Lanka.