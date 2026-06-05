Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest PoliticsCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsGeneralHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

Central Bank Governor Set to Brief Parliamentarians on Fiscal Policy Next Week

05 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
Central Bank Governor Set to Brief Parliamentarians on Fiscal Policy Next Week

Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe is scheduled to address Members of Parliament next Wednesday as part of an awareness programme focused on the country's fiscal policy and broader economic matters, coinciding with a scheduled parliamentary session running from June 9 to 12.

The briefing, which will be held within the parliamentary complex, is designed to provide lawmakers with a clearer understanding of Sri Lanka's current economic landscape and the monetary and fiscal measures shaping the nation's recovery path.

Strengthening Economic Dialogue Between Parliament and the Central Bank

The initiative reflects a growing effort to foster greater transparency and informed decision-making among elected representatives on key economic issues. With Sri Lanka continuing to navigate a complex post-crisis recovery, ensuring that parliamentarians are well-versed in fiscal realities is considered increasingly important by economic policymakers.

Dr. Weerasinghe has been a central figure in steering Sri Lanka's economic stabilisation efforts, and his engagement with Parliament is expected to provide Members with valuable insight into critical areas including government revenue, public expenditure, debt management, and ongoing reform commitments.

Parliament Sessions Scheduled for June 9 to 12

Parliament is due to convene for a series of sittings between June 9 and 12, during which the Governor's briefing will take place. The awareness programme is anticipated to serve as a platform for open dialogue between the Central Bank and legislators at a time when sound fiscal governance remains at the forefront of Sri Lanka's economic agenda.

Related Stories

Anguruwatota Elders' Home Fire Death Toll Climbs to 13 General

Anguruwatota Elders' Home Fire Death Toll Climbs to 13

The number of fatalities resulting from a devastating fire at an elderly care home in Batagoda, Anguruwatota, has risen to 13, authorities have confirmed.…

05 Jun 2026
Over 20% of Sri Lankan Schoolchildren Suffering From Malnutrition, Health Ministry Warns General

Over 20% of Sri Lankan Schoolchildren Suffering From Malnutrition, Health Ministry Warns

More than one in five schoolchildren across Sri Lanka are currently affected by malnutrition, the Secretary to the Ministry of Health has revealed, raising…

05 Jun 2026
Historic 92.62m Throw Puts Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage Among World's Javelin Elite General

Historic 92.62m Throw Puts Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage Among World's Javelin Elite

Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Pathirage has etched his name in the record books with a stunning throw of 92.62 metres, surpassing the personal best of…

05 Jun 2026

Comments (0)

Join the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.