Central Bank Governor Set to Brief Parliamentarians on Fiscal Policy Next Week

Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe is scheduled to address Members of Parliament next Wednesday as part of an awareness programme focused on the country's fiscal policy and broader economic matters, coinciding with a scheduled parliamentary session running from June 9 to 12.

The briefing, which will be held within the parliamentary complex, is designed to provide lawmakers with a clearer understanding of Sri Lanka's current economic landscape and the monetary and fiscal measures shaping the nation's recovery path.

Strengthening Economic Dialogue Between Parliament and the Central Bank

The initiative reflects a growing effort to foster greater transparency and informed decision-making among elected representatives on key economic issues. With Sri Lanka continuing to navigate a complex post-crisis recovery, ensuring that parliamentarians are well-versed in fiscal realities is considered increasingly important by economic policymakers.

Dr. Weerasinghe has been a central figure in steering Sri Lanka's economic stabilisation efforts, and his engagement with Parliament is expected to provide Members with valuable insight into critical areas including government revenue, public expenditure, debt management, and ongoing reform commitments.

Parliament Sessions Scheduled for June 9 to 12

Parliament is due to convene for a series of sittings between June 9 and 12, during which the Governor's briefing will take place. The awareness programme is anticipated to serve as a platform for open dialogue between the Central Bank and legislators at a time when sound fiscal governance remains at the forefront of Sri Lanka's economic agenda.