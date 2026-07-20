Former India U19 Star Manjot Kalra Arrested in Lanka Premier League Bribery Investigation

Former Indian under-19 cricket sensation Manjot Kalra has been arrested in connection with a bribery investigation linked to the Lanka Premier League (LPL), marking a dramatic fall from grace for a player who once captured the imagination of the cricketing world.

A Promising Career Overshadowed by Controversy

Kalra shot to international prominence in 2018 when he scored a match-winning century in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final, helping India claim the title. Despite that stunning breakthrough, his senior career never truly took flight, and he has since found himself at the centre of a serious corruption probe.

Authorities have taken Kalra into custody as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged bribery activities surrounding the Lanka Premier League, Sri Lanka's marquee Twenty20 franchise tournament. The LPL has grown into a significant competition on the global cricket calendar, attracting players from across the world.

Details of the Investigation

While full details of the charges are yet to be formally confirmed, investigators are examining alleged attempts to influence match-related outcomes through corrupt approaches involving players connected to the tournament.

The arrest underscores the continued vulnerability of franchise-based Twenty20 leagues to corrupt practices, an issue that cricket's global governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), has long battled through its Anti-Corruption Unit.

Implications for Sri Lankan Cricket

For Sri Lanka, the development raises fresh concerns about safeguarding the integrity of the LPL, which has been positioned as a key vehicle for reviving interest in domestic cricket and attracting foreign investment into the sport on the island.

The Lanka Premier League has featured international stars from multiple cricket-playing nations since its inception.

Anti-corruption protocols are mandatory for all players and officials participating in the tournament.

Sri Lanka Cricket and the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit are expected to closely monitor the outcome of the investigation.

The case is likely to prompt calls for stricter vetting procedures and enhanced anti-corruption education for players participating in the LPL and other regional T20 leagues.

Kalra's arrest serves as a stark reminder that no player, regardless of past achievements, is beyond the reach of anti-corruption authorities.

Further developments in the investigation are expected in the coming days, with cricket fans and officials across Sri Lanka and India watching closely.

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