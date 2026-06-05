Batagoda Elders' Home Fire Death Toll Rises to 12 as Director Remanded, Horrors Revealed

The death toll from a devastating fire at an elders' home in Batagoda has climbed to 12, as shocking allegations of inhumane treatment of residents have emerged in the wake of the tragedy, drawing widespread public outrage and intensifying pressure on authorities to act.

Director Taken Into Custody

The director of the facility, which was reportedly operated as both an elders' home and a care centre for persons with disabilities, has been remanded by courts as investigations into the incident gather pace. The move comes amid mounting calls for accountability over the conditions in which residents were kept at the time of the fire.

Witnesses Describe Disturbing Conditions

Witnesses who have spoken to investigators and members of the public have painted a deeply troubling picture of life inside the institution, with some describing it as a house of horror. Among the most disturbing allegations is that certain residents were reportedly chained within the premises, leaving them unable to escape when the fire broke out.

The death toll currently stands at 12 and may rise further

Some residents were allegedly restrained with chains inside the facility

The home housed both elderly persons and individuals with disabilities

The facility's director has been remanded pending further legal proceedings

Public and Police Under Pressure

Sri Lanka Police are now facing significant public pressure to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the allegations of abuse and neglect at the Batagoda facility. Rights advocates and civil society groups have demanded that authorities determine whether proper licensing, oversight, and safety standards were ever in place at the centre.

Witnesses have described conditions at the facility as nothing short of horrifying, raising urgent questions about how such a situation was allowed to develop without intervention from relevant authorities.

Calls for Wider Accountability

The tragedy has reignited a broader national conversation about the regulation and monitoring of private care homes across Sri Lanka. Social welfare officials have yet to make a comprehensive public statement regarding the facility's operational history or its compliance with established standards for elder care and disability services.

Investigations are ongoing, and further legal proceedings are expected as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fire and the reported mistreatment of those in the home's care.