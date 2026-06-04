Sri Lanka Claim Series Lead With Commanding 41-Run Victory Over West Indies in First ODI

Sri Lanka have taken a 1-0 lead in their One Day International series against West Indies after a clinical all-round performance at Sabina Park, Jamaica, saw them register a convincing 41-run victory in the opening match of the series.

Mendis Lifts Sri Lanka After Slow Start

Sri Lanka's innings looked in danger of stuttering early on, but a blistering knock from wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis injected the momentum the visitors desperately needed. Mendis struck 72 runs off just 62 deliveries, playing with the aggression and intent that has come to define his batting at this level. His innings proved to be the turning point that shifted the tone of the match entirely.

Middle Order Contributions Prove Decisive

Mendis was far from alone in his efforts. Opener Pathum Nissanka once again demonstrated his value at the top of the order with a measured contribution, while Janith Liyanage and Charith Asalanka chipped in with important innings in the middle order. The collective effort from the batting unit saw Sri Lanka post a highly competitive total of 303 for 7 from their allotted overs.

Bowlers Seal the Deal on a Helpful Surface

Sabina Park offered conditions that favoured the bowlers, particularly those who could extract turn from the surface. Sri Lanka's bowling attack made full use of the pitch, exploiting the spin-friendly conditions to restrict the West Indies batters and bowl the home side out for 262. The 41-run winning margin underlined just how effective Sri Lanka's bowlers were in defending their total.

The victory will provide significant confidence to the Sri Lankan camp as the series continues, with the tourists having demonstrated both batting depth and bowling discipline away from home. West Indies, meanwhile, will need to regroup quickly if they are to level the series in the matches ahead.