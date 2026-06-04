Sri Lanka Claim Dominant 41-Run Victory Over West Indies in Opening ODI

Lions Draw First Blood in Three-Match Series

Sri Lanka have made a commanding start to their three-match One Day International series against West Indies, claiming a convincing 41-run victory in the opening encounter to take a 1-0 lead in the contest.

The hosts put in a disciplined all-round performance to outclass the Caribbean side from the outset, ensuring they went into the series lead with a dominant display that will give the team and its supporters plenty of confidence heading into the remaining two matches.

A Statement Win for Sri Lanka

The 41-run margin of victory underlines the gulf in performance between the two sides on the day, with Sri Lanka proving too strong in what was a well-rounded team effort. The result will be a significant morale booster for the Sri Lankan camp as they look to seal the series in the matches to follow.

With the series still very much alive and two games remaining, West Indies will need to regroup and respond if they are to mount a challenge and level the contest. However, Sri Lanka will take great confidence from this opening result as they aim to close out the series on a high.

Cricket fans across the island will be eagerly anticipating the second ODI as Sri Lanka look to build on their promising series-opening performance.