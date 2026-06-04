Over 55,000 Metric Tonnes of Rejected Coal Offloaded at Norochcholai Amid Mounting Scandal

Substandard Shipment Continues to Be Unloaded Despite Quality Concerns

More than 55,000 metric tonnes of coal widely regarded as failing to meet acceptable quality standards had already been offloaded from the vessel MV JOSCO YONGZHOU at the Norochcholai power plant by June 2, deepening a controversy that critics are now branding as outright daylight robbery.

Allegations of a Major Scandal

The continued unloading of the shipment, which many argue should have been flatly rejected upon inspection, has intensified allegations of serious wrongdoing surrounding the coal procurement process. Calls are growing louder for an immediate and transparent investigation into how substandard coal of this magnitude was allowed to enter the country and be received at one of Sri Lanka's most critical power generation facilities.

Concerns Over Energy Sector Integrity

The Norochcholai Coal Power Plant, located on Sri Lanka's northwestern coast, is a cornerstone of the island's electricity generation capacity. Accepting coal that does not meet required specifications raises serious concerns, including:

Reduced energy output and efficiency from the power plant

Potential damage to plant machinery and infrastructure

Significant financial losses to the state and ultimately to the public

Questions over the integrity of the procurement and inspection process

Critics have described the situation as a coal scam that has escalated into nothing short of daylight robbery of public funds and national resources.

Public Outrage and Calls for Accountability

The revelations have sparked widespread public outrage at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate a fragile economic recovery. Citizens and civil society groups are demanding that those responsible for approving the shipment be held fully accountable, and that steps be taken immediately to prevent further substandard coal from being accepted at the facility.

Authorities have yet to provide a comprehensive public statement addressing how the consignment passed through official checks or who bears responsibility for the decision to proceed with the unloading despite the reported quality failures.