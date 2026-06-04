Legal Expert Calls for Urgent Penal Code Reforms Following Meegoda Incident

A prominent legal scholar has called on the government to act without delay in amending Sri Lanka's Penal Code, warning that existing laws are wholly inadequate to address incidents of the nature witnessed in Meegoda.

Outdated Laws Failing the Public

Professor Prathiba Mahanamahewa, a respected authority in the field of law, stressed that the current provisions of the Penal Code do not carry sufficient weight to serve as a genuine deterrent against such incidents. He urged those in positions of authority to immediately set in motion the legislative process required to introduce meaningful amendments.

Prof. Mahanamahewa was sharply critical of successive governments, accusing them of prolonged inaction on an issue that has long demanded attention. He argued that the failure to update relevant laws over the years has left a dangerous gap in Sri Lanka's legal framework — one that continues to be exploited.

A Pattern of Legislative Neglect

According to the legal expert, the responsibility for this legislative shortcoming does not rest with any single administration. Rather, he pointed to a consistent pattern across multiple governments that have failed to prioritise the strengthening of laws needed to impose deterrent punishments in cases such as the one that unfolded in Meegoda.

The powers that be should promptly initiate action to introduce necessary amendments to the Penal Code to deal with Meegoda-type incidents.

Call for Deterrent Punishment

Prof. Mahanamahewa emphasised that meaningful reform must go beyond cosmetic changes. He called for amendments that would ensure punishments strong enough to discourage similar incidents from occurring in the future, underlining that public confidence in the justice system depends on the law keeping pace with emerging threats and challenges.

His remarks have renewed debate among legal circles and civil society in Sri Lanka about the pace of legislative reform and whether the country's foundational legal statutes are equipped to meet the demands of the present day.