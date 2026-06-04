Deep Depression Off Sri Lanka's Northeast Coast Expected to Lose Strength Shortly

Weather System Poses Reduced Threat as Conditions Shift

A deep depression that has formed in close proximity to Sri Lanka's northeast coast is expected to weaken in the near future, according to the latest meteorological assessments. The weather system, while notable in its current intensity, is forecast to lose momentum as atmospheric conditions evolve.

Current Status of the System

Meteorologists have been closely monitoring the deep depression as it developed near the island's northeastern waters. Such weather systems carry the potential to bring heavy rainfall, rough seas, and strong winds to coastal areas, prompting authorities and residents in affected regions to remain vigilant.

However, forecasters are indicating that the system is unlikely to intensify further and is instead expected to gradually dissipate, offering some relief to communities along Sri Lanka's northeast coastline who had been bracing for potentially adverse conditions.

Residents and Fishermen Urged to Stay Alert

Despite the anticipated weakening, weather authorities have advised coastal residents and fishing communities not to lower their guard prematurely. Rough sea conditions can persist even as a depression loses strength, posing ongoing risks to those venturing into open waters.

Fishermen are cautioned to avoid deep-sea fishing until official clearance is issued.

Residents in low-lying coastal areas should remain prepared for possible localised flooding or strong winds.

The public is encouraged to monitor official updates from the Department of Meteorology regularly.

Authorities on Standby

Disaster management and emergency response teams are reported to be on standby as a precautionary measure, ready to mobilise if the situation demands intervention. Sri Lanka's northeastern coastal districts, which have historically been susceptible to weather-related disruptions during such events, remain under close observation.

The public is advised to rely solely on official government meteorological sources for accurate and timely updates as the situation continues to develop.