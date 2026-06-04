BASL Urges President to Drop Plan to Raise Retirement Age of Senior Judges

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to scrap a controversial proposal to raise the retirement age of judges serving in the country's highest courts, including the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

Association Calls Move Unnecessary and Undesirable

In a formal communication addressed to the President, the BASL made clear its firm opposition to the proposed change, describing it as both unnecessary and undesirable. The Association argued that such an arbitrary adjustment to the retirement age of senior members of the judiciary would not serve the interests of the legal system or the wider public.

The BASL's intervention signals growing concern within Sri Lanka's legal fraternity over what is being seen as an attempt to interfere with the established norms governing the independence and functioning of the judiciary.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

Legal observers have noted that any changes to the terms and conditions of sitting judges — particularly those at the apex court level — carry significant implications for the separation of powers and the perceived independence of the judiciary from the executive branch.

The BASL, which represents thousands of lawyers across the island, is one of the most influential voices in Sri Lanka's legal community and its objections are expected to carry considerable weight in policy discussions surrounding the proposal.

Government Yet to Respond Formally

As of the time of reporting, the government had not issued a formal public response to the BASL's request. The proposal to extend judicial retirement ages had already drawn scrutiny from various quarters, with critics questioning the motivations behind the move and its potential impact on judicial impartiality.

The BASL has urged the President to give due consideration to the concerns of the legal profession and to prioritise the preservation of an independent and credible judiciary in Sri Lanka.