US and Iran Exchange Strikes as Gulf Tensions Escalate Sharply

The United States military has carried out what it described as "self-defence" strikes against Iran overnight, as a dangerous new round of hostilities erupted across the Middle East, sending shockwaves through the region and raising fears of a broader conflict.

Strikes Target Iranian Territory

American forces launched strikes on Qeshm Island, located in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, in direct response to what the US military characterised as attempted attacks by Iran targeting ships and nations across the Gulf region. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global oil supplies passes daily.

The US military also confirmed it intercepted and shot down a number of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones that had been directed at vessels and Gulf countries, underscoring the scale and intensity of the overnight exchange.

Kuwait Reports Airport Struck by Iranian Drones

In a development that significantly widened the scope of the crisis, Kuwait reported that its airport was struck by Iranian drones, marking a serious escalation that directly affected civilian infrastructure in a neighbouring Gulf state. The incident drew immediate international concern and highlighted the potential for the conflict to spill beyond the immediate parties involved.

Rising Tensions in a Critical Region

The overnight exchanges represent one of the most serious direct confrontations between Washington and Tehran in recent memory, with implications that extend well beyond the immediate military theatre. The Middle East has been on a knife's edge amid ongoing regional conflicts, and this latest development risks pulling additional nations into an already volatile situation.

The US military described its actions as strictly defensive in nature, framing the strikes as a proportional response to Iranian aggression targeting both naval assets and sovereign Gulf nations.

For Sri Lanka, the developments carry particular relevance given the country's significant migrant worker community employed across Gulf states, as well as its dependence on Middle Eastern oil imports. Any sustained escalation in the region could affect fuel prices, remittances, and the safety of Sri Lankan nationals working abroad.

Governments and international bodies around the world are closely monitoring the situation, with calls growing for immediate de-escalation to prevent a wider regional war.