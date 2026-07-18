Press Freedom Under Threat: Journalists' Association Demands Presidential Action After Army Accused of Deleting Crash Footage and Intimidating Reporter

SLWJA Calls on President Dissanayake to Step In

The Sri Lanka Working Journalists' Association (SLWJA) has urgently appealed to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to personally intervene following a deeply troubling incident involving members of the military and a journalist, raising serious concerns about press freedom in the country.

What Allegedly Happened

According to the SLWJA, the incident centred on a road accident in which a journalist was involved. Following the crash, members of the Sri Lanka Army are alleged to have taken the extraordinary step of deleting footage of the accident recorded by the journalist, effectively destroying potential evidence. The association further claims that threats were issued against the journalist in the aftermath of the incident, compounding what it has described as a blatant attempt to suppress media coverage.

A Serious Challenge to Media Independence

The SLWJA has condemned the alleged actions in the strongest possible terms, warning that such behaviour by uniformed personnel poses a direct threat to the independence and safety of journalists working in Sri Lanka. The association stressed that no individual or institution — including the armed forces — is above the law when it comes to the fundamental rights of media professionals.

The deletion of a journalist's recorded material by military personnel and the issuing of threats represents an unacceptable assault on press freedom and cannot go unanswered.

Call for Immediate Presidential Intervention

In its formal appeal, the SLWJA has urged President Dissanayake to take swift and decisive action to ensure accountability for those allegedly responsible. The association is calling for a transparent investigation into the incident and for guarantees that journalists across the island can carry out their professional duties without fear of intimidation or interference from state actors.

Broader Implications for Press Freedom

The incident has sparked renewed debate about the safety and rights of journalists in Sri Lanka, a country that has historically faced scrutiny from international press freedom watchdogs. Observers note that the allegations, if proven, would represent a significant step backward at a time when the current administration has positioned itself as a champion of democratic reform and accountability.

The SLWJA is the primary body representing working journalists in Sri Lanka.

The association has formally requested presidential intervention to address the matter.

Military personnel are accused of deleting accident footage recorded by a journalist.

Threats are also alleged to have been made against the journalist following the crash.

As of the time of publication, neither the Sri Lanka Army nor the President's office had issued a public statement in response to the SLWJA's allegations. The association has indicated it will continue to pursue the matter until those responsible are held accountable and the safety of journalists is guaranteed.