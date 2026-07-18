Sri Lanka Cricket Responds After Former India U19 Player Arrested Over Alleged LPL Match-Fixing

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has issued a response following the arrest of a former India Under-19 cricket star in connection with an alleged match-fixing scandal linked to the Lanka Premier League (LPL), the country's premier Twenty20 franchise tournament.

Arrest Raises Alarm Over Tournament Integrity

The development has sent shockwaves through the local cricketing community, with authorities confirming that the individual — who previously represented India at the Under-19 level — was taken into custody over suspected involvement in corrupt approaches targeting matches played within the LPL.

While full details of the investigation remain under wraps as inquiries continue, the arrest has drawn significant attention both locally and across the wider cricketing world, given the profile of the accused and the relatively young but growing reputation of the Lanka Premier League as a competitive T20 competition.

SLC Breaks Silence

Sri Lanka Cricket moved swiftly to address the situation publicly, signalling that the governing body takes any threats to the integrity of the game with the utmost seriousness. The board reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining clean cricket and indicated its full cooperation with the relevant law enforcement and anti-corruption authorities handling the case.

The LPL, which has attracted a mix of local and international talent since its inception, has worked to establish itself as a reputable competition on the global T20 calendar. Allegations of match-fixing, if proven, could deal a significant blow to the tournament's standing and its ambitions of growing its international audience.

Anti-Corruption Measures Under Scrutiny

The incident has inevitably prompted questions about the robustness of anti-corruption protocols in place for the LPL. Cricket's global governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), maintains a dedicated Anti-Corruption Unit that works alongside national boards to monitor and investigate suspicious activity surrounding member tournaments.

Match-fixing remains one of cricket's most serious offences, carrying lengthy bans and potential criminal prosecution.

Players are required to report any corrupt approaches to anti-corruption officials immediately.

The LPL has previously implemented education programmes to inform players of their responsibilities under anti-corruption codes.

Sri Lanka Cricket has zero tolerance for any form of corruption and will extend every assistance to the authorities to ensure that the integrity of cricket in this country is fully protected.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as authorities progress with their inquiries. Sri Lanka Cricket is likely to face continued scrutiny over how the situation is managed, particularly with future editions of the Lanka Premier League on the horizon.

No charges have been formally confirmed at this stage, and the accused is entitled to the presumption of innocence until any legal process concludes.

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