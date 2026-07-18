Colombo Boutique Chain Owner Remanded Amid Customs Investigation

The owner of a prominent Sri Lankan clothing retail chain has been remanded in custody following an investigation launched by the Customs Department, court sources confirmed.

The suspect, who heads one of the country's well-known garment retail businesses, was produced before a magistrate after customs authorities uncovered alleged irregularities linked to the importation of goods.

Customs Investigation Triggers Arrest

Sri Lanka Customs officials initiated the probe after detecting suspected violations related to the import process, which officials say may involve the underdeclaration or misclassification of merchandise brought into the country. Investigators believe the offences may have resulted in significant losses to state revenue.

Following the conclusion of initial inquiries, authorities moved to detain the business owner and present him before the relevant magistrate's court, which subsequently ordered that he be remanded pending further proceedings.

Retail Sector Faces Scrutiny

The arrest has sent ripples through Sri Lanka's retail clothing industry, with authorities signalling that customs compliance among importers and retailers will face heightened scrutiny in the months ahead.

The suspect is the owner of a leading clothing retail outlet operating in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Customs initiated the investigation over alleged import-related violations

The business owner was produced before a magistrate and subsequently remanded

Investigators are examining potential revenue losses to the state

Sri Lanka Customs has in recent months intensified crackdowns on businesses suspected of evading import duties and taxes, as the government seeks to shore up revenue collection in the wake of the country's prolonged economic crisis.

The case is expected to be taken up again in court in the coming days, with investigators likely to seek additional time to complete their inquiries into the alleged customs offences.