Sri Lanka's External Government Debt Edges Down to $37.5 Billion in Early 2026

Sri Lanka's total government external debt stood at approximately 37,468 million US dollars by the end of the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a modest decline of 195 million US dollars compared to the preceding quarter, according to official statistical data.

Gradual Decline Amid Ongoing Restructuring

The marginal reduction in the country's external debt burden comes as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its landmark sovereign debt restructuring process, which has been a central pillar of the island nation's broader economic recovery programme following its worst financial crisis in decades.

The figures, drawn from the March 2026 Statistical Debt Bulletin, offer an early indication that restructuring efforts may be beginning to produce measurable, if incremental, results in reducing the overall stock of government obligations owed to foreign creditors.

Context of Sri Lanka's Debt Crisis

Sri Lanka declared an unprecedented default on its external debt in 2022 after foreign exchange reserves collapsed, triggering severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods. The country subsequently entered into an International Monetary Fund extended fund facility programme and embarked on complex negotiations with bilateral and commercial creditors to restructure its debt obligations.

The path to restructuring has involved lengthy discussions with creditor committees representing countries such as India, China, Japan, and France, as well as negotiations with international bondholders.

Significance for Economic Recovery

Analysts have noted that steadily reducing the external debt stock is critical to restoring Sri Lanka's long-term debt sustainability and rebuilding investor confidence. A declining debt trajectory, even if modest in the short term, is viewed as an encouraging signal for markets and multilateral lenders monitoring the country's reform progress.

Total external government debt at end of Q1 2026: approximately USD 37,468 million

Quarter-on-quarter decrease: approximately USD 195 million

Data source: March 2026 Statistical Debt Bulletin

The government and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka are expected to continue publishing quarterly debt data as part of their commitment to fiscal transparency under the ongoing IMF programme. Observers will be closely watching subsequent quarters for signs of a more sustained downward trend in external liabilities.