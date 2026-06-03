Sri Lanka Named in US Forced Labour Probe as Washington Proposes 12.5% Additional Tariff

Sri Lanka has been included in a United States trade investigation focused on forced labour practices, with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) proposing an additional duty of 12.5% on goods linked to the inquiry — a development that could have significant implications for the island nation's export sector.

What the Investigation Entails

The USTR has launched a broad global inquiry targeting countries where forced labour concerns have been identified in supply chains that feed into American markets. Sri Lanka's inclusion in this probe signals that Washington has flagged potential compliance issues under US trade law, which prohibits the importation of goods produced wholly or in part through forced or compulsory labour.

As part of the proposed measures, an additional tariff of 12.5% could be imposed on affected Sri Lankan exports to the United States, adding to existing duties and raising the cost burden on local manufacturers and exporters.

Potential Impact on Sri Lanka's Export Economy

Sri Lanka's export industry — which relies heavily on the apparel, rubber, and agricultural sectors — counts the United States among its most vital trading partners. Any additional tariff burden resulting from this investigation could undermine the competitiveness of Sri Lankan goods in the American market at a time when the country is still navigating a fragile economic recovery.

The apparel and textile sector, one of Sri Lanka's largest foreign exchange earners, could face heightened scrutiny.

Rubber-based products and processed agricultural goods may also fall within the scope of the investigation.

An additional 12.5% duty would represent a considerable cost increase for US importers sourcing from Sri Lanka.

Broader Context

The United States has in recent years intensified its use of trade mechanisms to enforce labour standards globally, including through the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and broader USTR reviews. Sri Lanka's inclusion alongside other nations in this latest inquiry reflects Washington's growing willingness to apply economic pressure on trading partners over labour rights concerns.

It remains to be seen whether the Sri Lankan government will engage diplomatically with US authorities to contest the listing or demonstrate corrective measures. Industry stakeholders and trade bodies are expected to closely monitor developments as the investigation progresses.

Sri Lanka's economic policymakers face mounting pressure to address labour practice concerns transparently, as failure to do so risks further trade complications with one of the country's most important export destinations.

The government has yet to issue a formal public response to the USTR's proposal, and further details are anticipated as the inquiry advances through official US trade channels.