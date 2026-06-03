Court of Appeal Freezes Yoshitha Rajapaksa Trial as Judges Issue Notice on Attorney General

The Court of Appeal has moved to suspend the ongoing trial against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, issuing formal notice on the Attorney General as part of an appeal hearing, effectively halting proceedings until the matter is resolved at the appellate level.

Bench Issues Formal Notice

A two-judge bench of the Court of Appeal issued the formal notice on the Attorney General, signalling that the appellate court intends to scrutinise the legal basis upon which the trial has been proceeding. The move places the lower court proceedings on hold pending the outcome of the appeal.

Background to the Case

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been facing trial in connection with allegations that have drawn considerable public and legal attention in Sri Lanka. The intervention by the Court of Appeal introduces a significant procedural development that could determine how the case advances in the weeks and months ahead.

What Happens Next

With the trial now suspended, all eyes will be on the Attorney General's response to the notice issued by the appellate bench. Legal observers note that such interventions by the Court of Appeal can considerably delay lower court proceedings, depending on the complexity of the legal arguments raised.

Further hearings are expected to be scheduled as the Court of Appeal works through the appeal, with the outcome likely to have significant implications for the continuation of the trial against Yoshitha Rajapaksa.