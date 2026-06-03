CID Reveals Fresh Court Details in US$2.5 Million Treasury Hacker Transfer Case

Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has presented new details before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court regarding an alleged fraudulent transfer of US$2.5 million linked to a cyber hacking incident involving Treasury officials.

CID Updates Court on Treasury Transfer

Appearing before the Magistrate's Court, CID investigators disclosed that officials attached to the Treasury had processed the multimillion-dollar transfer, raising serious questions about the integrity of financial oversight procedures within one of the country's most sensitive government institutions.

The case centres on allegations that hackers were able to exploit vulnerabilities in the system, leading to the unauthorised movement of the funds. Investigators are working to establish the full chain of events that allowed the transfer to be executed without detection at the time.

Ongoing Investigation

The CID indicated that the investigation remains active, with authorities continuing to gather evidence and examine the roles played by individuals connected to the transaction. The details presented in court suggest that the probe has widened as investigators piece together the sequence of events surrounding the incident.

The case has drawn significant public attention given the involvement of state financial institutions and the scale of the alleged fraudulent transfer. Sri Lankan authorities have signalled their commitment to pursuing all those responsible, whether acting from within the system or externally.

Court Proceedings Continue

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court is expected to take up the matter again as the CID continues its inquiries. Legal observers note that the revelations emerging through court submissions point to potentially serious lapses in the safeguarding of public funds, and calls are growing for a thorough and transparent accounting of what occurred.

Further hearings are anticipated to shed additional light on the full extent of the alleged fraud and the individuals who may face charges in connection with the incident.