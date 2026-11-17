Sri Lanka have been dealt a significant blow in their World Test Championship campaign after being docked 15 points for maintaining a slow over rate during their recent Test match against Pakistan.

Points Deduction Hits Sri Lanka Hard

The penalty, handed down by the International Cricket Council, strips Sri Lanka of 15 crucial WTC points following the side's failure to bowl their overs within the allotted time during the fixture against Pakistan. Such deductions can have far-reaching consequences on a team's standing in the championship table, particularly at a stage where every point counts in the race towards qualification.

Slow over rate offences have become an increasingly scrutinised issue in international cricket, with the ICC enforcing strict regulations to ensure the game is played within the prescribed time limits. Teams found in breach of these regulations face automatic point deductions under the World Test Championship's playing conditions.

Implications for Sri Lanka's WTC Standings

The deduction is a setback for Sri Lanka's ambitions of reaching the World Test Championship final. The island nation's cricket board and team management will need to address the issue promptly to avoid further penalties in upcoming Test assignments.

Sri Lankan cricket fans will be hoping the national side responds positively on the field, as the team looks to recover lost ground in the championship standings through strong performances in the matches that lie ahead.

The ICC continues to enforce these measures as part of its broader commitment to maintaining the pace and spectacle of Test cricket at the highest level.