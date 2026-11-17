The Sri Lankan government has given the green light to significantly increase the maximum capital grant available to eligible Aswesuma beneficiary families, raising the ceiling to Rs. 200,000 as part of an expanded programme supported by the World Bank.

The decision marks a notable step forward in the government's efforts to strengthen financial assistance for the country's most vulnerable households, building on the existing Aswesuma social welfare framework that has already been providing targeted support to low-income families across the island.

Expanded Support Under World Bank Partnership

The enhancement of the capital grant comes under a broadened collaboration with the World Bank, signalling continued international backing for Sri Lanka's social protection initiatives. The increased grant amount is intended to provide eligible families with a more meaningful financial foundation, helping them address pressing economic needs and work towards greater stability.

Aswesuma, the government's flagship means-tested welfare programme, has been a central pillar of Sri Lanka's social safety net since its introduction, replacing earlier welfare schemes with a more targeted approach to identifying and assisting families in genuine need.

Who Stands to Benefit

The enhanced grants will be directed at families who meet the eligibility criteria under the Aswesuma programme. Beneficiaries are assessed based on their socioeconomic circumstances, ensuring that the increased financial assistance reaches those who need it most.

The maximum capital grant has been raised to Rs. 200,000 for qualifying families

The expansion falls under the broader World Bank-supported programme framework

Eligible families are determined through the Aswesuma means-testing process

The move is expected to be welcomed by welfare advocates and community organisations who have long called for more substantial support for Sri Lanka's lower-income population, particularly in the wake of the economic hardships experienced by many households in recent years.

Further details regarding the rollout, eligibility verification, and disbursement timelines are anticipated to be announced by the relevant government authorities in due course.