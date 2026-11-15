Veteran Tamil Politician and Former MP M.K. Sivajilingam Dies

M.K. Sivajilingam, a prominent Tamil political figure and former Member of Parliament, has passed away, leaving behind a significant legacy in Sri Lankan politics.

Sivajilingam was a well-known voice representing Tamil communities in Sri Lanka, having served as a Member of Parliament and remaining an active presence in political discourse over the years. His passing marks the end of a chapter for many who followed his decades-long contributions to Tamil political representation in the country.

News of his death has drawn expressions of condolence from across the political spectrum, with colleagues and community leaders mourning the loss of a figure who dedicated much of his life to advocating for the rights and interests of Tamil people in Sri Lanka.

Sivajilingam was known for his outspoken stance on issues affecting Tamil communities, particularly in the Northern Province, and was regarded by many as a persistent and principled voice in parliamentary and civil society circles.

Further details regarding the cause of death and funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by his family in due course.

The Sri Lankan political community continues to pay tribute to the former parliamentarian, remembering his steadfast commitment to the people he served throughout his public life.

Related Video