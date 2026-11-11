Detained Sri Lankan Anojan Sivarasa Released, Set to Return Home Says Foreign Minister

Sri Lankan national Anojan Sivarasa has been released from detention and is expected to be brought back to the country, Foreign Minister announced on Thursday.

The Foreign Minister confirmed the development, offering reassurance to those who had been following the case closely, particularly members of the Sri Lankan Tamil community who had expressed concern over Sivarasa's wellbeing during his period of detention.

Release Confirmed by Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Minister's statement marks a significant moment in what had been a closely watched diplomatic matter. Authorities are now making the necessary arrangements to facilitate Sivarasa's return to Sri Lanka, though no specific timeline for his arrival has been publicly disclosed at this stage.

The case had drawn considerable attention both domestically and among Sri Lankan diaspora communities, with family members and civil society groups urging the government to intervene on his behalf through diplomatic channels.

Government's Role in Securing Release

Sri Lankan diplomatic missions abroad are understood to have played a role in coordinating efforts that ultimately led to his release. The Foreign Ministry has been monitoring the situation and maintaining communication with relevant authorities in the country where he was held.

Further details regarding the full circumstances of his detention and the conditions surrounding his release are yet to be made public by the government.

The public and those close to Sivarasa are awaiting confirmation of his return to Sri Lanka, with the Foreign Ministry expected to provide further updates as the repatriation process progresses.