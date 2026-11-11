Bangladesh Humiliate Sri Lanka 4–0 to Complete Flawless Group Stage

Sri Lanka suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Bangladesh on Wednesday, going down 4–0 in a dominant display by the visitors that sealed a perfect group stage campaign for the Bengali side.

Bangladesh Dominant Throughout

Bangladesh were in commanding form from start to finish, leaving Sri Lanka with no answers across the ninety minutes. The comprehensive scoreline reflected the gulf in performance between the two sides, with Bangladesh converting their opportunities ruthlessly while Sri Lanka struggled to mount any meaningful challenge.

The victory ensured Bangladesh concluded their group campaign with a flawless record, winning all of their matches and topping the standings ahead of the knockout rounds.

A Difficult Evening for the Lions

For Sri Lanka, the result will serve as a harsh wake-up call. The home side were unable to match the intensity and organisation of their opponents, conceding four goals in what proved to be an extremely difficult outing.

Bangladesh sealed a perfect group stage campaign with the win

Sri Lanka conceded four goals without reply

The result underlines the work ahead for Sri Lankan football development

Looking Ahead

Bangladesh will carry significant momentum into the next phase of the competition following their impressive group stage showing. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be forced to reflect on what was a chastening performance and look to regroup ahead of future fixtures.

The 4–0 scoreline told the full story of an evening that belonged entirely to Bangladesh, with Sri Lanka offering very little to trouble their opponents at any stage of the match.

Sri Lankan football supporters will be hoping the national side can learn from this experience and return with greater resolve in the matches that lie ahead.

Related Video