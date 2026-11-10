Fuel Station Owners Stage Silent Protest Over Supply Shortages From Major Distributors

A group of fuel station owners affiliated with three major fuel distributors — Sinopec, RM Parks, and Lanka IOC — staged a silent protest to voice their grievances over ongoing fuel supply shortages that have been disrupting their daily operations.

Owners Unite Against Supply Disruptions

The protest, which was carried out peacefully, saw fuel station operators gather together to draw attention to what they describe as an unacceptable and persistent failure by the three companies to maintain adequate fuel supplies to their affiliated stations across the country.

The station owners say the shortages have severely impacted their businesses, leaving them unable to meet the daily demands of motorists and other customers who depend on them for fuel. The situation has led to growing frustration among operators who feel their concerns have gone largely unaddressed by the distributors.

Key Demands From Protesters

Immediate and consistent restoration of fuel supplies to affiliated stations

Transparent communication from distributors regarding supply chain issues

Compensation or relief measures for losses incurred due to the shortages

Formal dialogue between station owners and company representatives

Impact on Consumers and the Fuel Retail Sector

The supply shortages have not only affected station owners financially but have also caused inconvenience to the general public, with some stations forced to temporarily suspend operations due to the lack of available stock. This has placed additional pressure on nearby stations and contributed to longer queues in affected areas.

Fuel station owners stressed that if the situation is not resolved promptly, they may be compelled to escalate their protests and take further action to protect their livelihoods.

Sinopec, RM Parks, and Lanka IOC are among the prominent players in Sri Lanka's fuel distribution sector, and the dispute highlights the broader challenges facing the country's fuel retail industry amid fluctuating supply chain conditions. As of yet, none of the three companies has issued an official public response to the protest or the allegations of supply mismanagement.

The fuel station owners have called on relevant government authorities, including the Ministry of Energy, to intervene and facilitate a resolution to the standoff before the situation deteriorates further.