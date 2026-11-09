Sri Lanka Must Stand Firm on Maritime Rights as Foreign Tankers Cluster in Nearby Waters, Warns Former Navy Chief of Staff

A former Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy has issued a stark warning, urging the country to take a stronger stance in asserting its maritime rights amid growing concerns over the increasing presence of foreign tankers gathering in waters close to the island nation.

A Call to Action

The retired naval official stressed that Sri Lanka cannot afford to remain passive as foreign vessels continue to congregate in its surrounding maritime zones. He emphasised that proactive measures must be taken to protect the country's sovereign rights over its Exclusive Economic Zone and territorial waters.

The warning comes at a time when Sri Lanka's strategic position in the Indian Ocean has drawn renewed international attention, with the island sitting along one of the world's busiest shipping corridors.

Strategic Significance Cannot Be Ignored

Sri Lanka's location places it at the crossroads of major sea lanes connecting the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. Experts have long noted that this geography makes the island a point of significant maritime and geopolitical interest for regional and global powers alike.

The former senior officer highlighted that the clustering of foreign tankers in nearby waters raises legitimate questions about intent and jurisdiction, and that Sri Lanka's naval and governmental authorities must respond with clarity and resolve.

Strengthening Maritime Governance

Among the key concerns raised were the following:

The need for enhanced naval surveillance and patrol operations across Sri Lanka's maritime boundaries

Greater diplomatic engagement to address the presence of foreign vessels operating near Sri Lankan waters

Strengthening of legal frameworks governing the country's maritime zones in line with international law

Improved coordination between the Sri Lanka Navy, the Coast Guard, and relevant government ministries

Sri Lanka must not allow its maritime space to be taken for granted. Asserting our rights is not aggression — it is a sovereign responsibility.

Broader Regional Context

The gathering of foreign tankers in the waters surrounding Sri Lanka is being viewed against a broader backdrop of intensifying competition for influence in the Indian Ocean region. Several major powers have been expanding their naval footprints across the ocean, raising concerns among smaller island nations about their ability to protect their maritime interests.

Analysts note that Sri Lanka, despite its relatively modest naval capacity, holds considerable leverage by virtue of its location, and that a failure to assert maritime rights could set damaging precedents for the country's long-term sovereignty and economic security.

The former Navy Chief of Staff's remarks are expected to reignite public and parliamentary debate over Sri Lanka's maritime security strategy and the resources allocated to safeguarding its oceanic boundaries.