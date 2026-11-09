Mendis Wins Toss, Opts to Field First Against Revamped Pakistan Side in Opener

Sri Lanka captain Kamindu Mendis won the toss and elected to put Pakistan in to bat as the two sides squared off in the first Test match of their series, with the visitors fielding a noticeably reshuffled lineup for the contest.

A Fresh-Looking Pakistan XI Takes the Field

Pakistan arrived for the opening Test with several changes to their batting order, presenting a new-look combination that raised eyebrows ahead of the first ball. The selection shake-up signalled a fresh approach from Pakistan's management as they sought to find the right blend of experience and emerging talent for the challenging series.

Mendis Makes the Call

Having called correctly at the toss, Sri Lanka skipper Mendis wasted little time in opting to bowl first — a decision widely expected given conditions that often favour pace and swing in the early sessions of a Test match. The choice placed immediate responsibility on Sri Lanka's bowling attack to make early inroads against the reorganised Pakistani batting lineup.

High Stakes for Both Sides

The first Test represents a significant opportunity for both nations to assert dominance early in the series. For Sri Lanka, playing in familiar conditions provides a natural advantage, while Pakistan will be eager to prove that their revamped squad is capable of rising to the occasion away from home.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely as the series unfolds, with this opening match setting the tone for what promises to be a compelling contest between two competitive Test-playing nations.

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