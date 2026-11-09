EROS Leader Threatens Legal Action Over Batticaloa Temple Land Dispute

The leader of the Eelam Revolutionary Organisation of Students (EROS), Rajanathan Prabhakaran, has issued a stern warning over a land dispute in Batticaloa that he says is straining relations between the Tamil and Muslim communities in the region.

Call for Parliamentary Intervention

Prabhakaran has urged Batticaloa District Member of Parliament M.L.A.M. Hizbullah to step in and help resolve the dispute, which centres on temple land at the heart of the growing intercommunal tension. The EROS leader stressed that the matter requires urgent political attention before it escalates further.

Legal Action on the Table

Warning that his party is prepared to pursue all available legal avenues if the issue is not addressed promptly, Prabhakaran made clear that EROS would not stand by while what it considers an encroachment on Tamil community property goes unresolved.

Communal Harmony at Stake

The dispute has raised concerns among community leaders and observers about the potential impact on Tamil-Muslim relations in the Batticaloa District, an area where both communities have historically coexisted. Political analysts note that land disputes involving places of religious significance carry heightened sensitivity and require careful and transparent handling by relevant authorities.

As of now, MP Hizbullah has not issued a formal public response to Prabhakaran's appeal.