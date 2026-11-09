Lahiru Achintha Clinches Silver for Sri Lanka at Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

Sri Lanka has reason to celebrate as young athletics star Lahiru Achintha secured a silver medal in the boys' 1500 metres event at the Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games, delivering a proud moment for the island nation on the global sporting stage.

A Stellar Performance on the Track

Achintha produced an impressive run in the 1500m final, earning Sri Lanka a podium finish at one of the world's most prestigious youth sporting competitions. The achievement underscores the growing potential of Sri Lankan middle-distance running and signals a bright future for the young athlete on the international circuit.

Youth Olympics — A Platform for Emerging Champions

The Summer Youth Olympic Games, held in Dakar, Senegal, bring together the world's most talented young athletes competing across a wide range of disciplines. For Sri Lanka, a silver medal in track and field represents a significant accomplishment, reflecting the dedication of both the athlete and the officials who support the country's sporting development programmes.

Pride for the Nation

Achintha's performance is expected to inspire a new generation of young Sri Lankan athletes to pursue excellence in athletics. Sports enthusiasts and officials across the country have welcomed the result as a milestone achievement that highlights Sri Lanka's growing competitiveness at the youth level in international athletics.

The silver medal adds to Sri Lanka's sporting honours and serves as a reminder of the untapped talent the country continues to produce on the world stage.

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