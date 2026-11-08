Police Swoop on Colombo Hotel, Detain 32 Chinese Nationals in Online Fraud Crackdown

Sri Lanka Police have raided a hotel accommodating 32 Chinese nationals who are suspected of being involved in online fraud operations, authorities confirmed.

Coordinated Police Operation

In a targeted law enforcement operation, Sri Lankan police descended on the hotel and took all 32 individuals into custody for questioning. The raid forms part of growing efforts by authorities to clamp down on organised cybercrime activity allegedly being conducted from within the country's borders.

The suspects, all Chinese nationals, were found residing at the hotel premises at the time of the operation. Investigators believe the group may have been using the accommodation as a base to carry out sophisticated online fraud schemes.

Rising Concern Over Cyber Fraud Networks

This incident adds to a broader pattern of concern across South and Southeast Asia, where organised criminal networks have increasingly exploited hospitality venues and residential properties as fronts for large-scale digital fraud operations targeting victims both locally and internationally.

Sri Lankan authorities have been stepping up vigilance in recent months, working to identify and dismantle any such networks operating within the island.

Investigation Ongoing

Police have confirmed that all 32 detainees are currently being investigated, with the case being handled by the relevant criminal investigation units. Further details regarding the nature of the alleged fraud, the tools and equipment seized, and any potential charges are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

Authorities have urged members of the public to remain vigilant against online scams and to report any suspicious activity to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

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