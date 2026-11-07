World Bank-Funded Toyota Double Cabs Boost Health Services Across Sri Lanka's Regions

Ten brand new Toyota double cab vehicles have been distributed to regional health institutions across Sri Lanka, with funding provided through World Bank assistance, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media announced.

Strengthening Healthcare Logistics

The handover of the vehicles marks a significant step toward improving the operational capacity of health institutions outside the Western Province, where transportation limitations have long posed challenges to the effective delivery of medical services.

The double cab vehicles are expected to support a range of field health activities, including the transportation of medical personnel, supplies, and equipment to underserved communities that rely on regional health facilities for their primary care needs.

World Bank Support for Sri Lanka's Health Sector

The procurement of the vehicles was made possible through financial assistance extended by the World Bank, reflecting the institution's continued commitment to strengthening Sri Lanka's public health infrastructure during a period of economic recovery.

A total of 10 Toyota double cab vehicles were distributed

Recipients include regional health institutions across the country

Funding was channelled through World Bank assistance

The Ministry of Health and Mass Media oversaw the distribution

Improving Rural and Regional Healthcare Delivery

Access to reliable transportation remains a persistent concern for health authorities managing services in rural and semi-urban areas. Officials are optimistic that the addition of these vehicles will enhance the mobility of healthcare teams and contribute to more timely responses in public health operations.

The Ministry of Health and Mass Media has indicated that efforts to modernise and equip regional health institutions will continue as part of the government's broader agenda to ensure equitable healthcare access for all Sri Lankans, regardless of their geographic location.