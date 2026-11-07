Torrential Rains of Over 100mm Forecast Across Multiple Regions of Sri Lanka Today
Residents across several parts of Sri Lanka have been urged to remain vigilant as meteorological authorities forecast heavy rainfall exceeding 100 millimetres in multiple regions of the island today.
Widespread Heavy Rainfall Alert
The Department of Meteorology has warned that intense showers are expected to lash various areas of the country, with precipitation levels anticipated to surpass the 100mm mark — a threshold that is widely considered significant and capable of triggering adverse conditions on the ground.
Such volumes of rainfall can pose serious risks to communities, particularly those living in low-lying areas, near riverbanks, or on steep terrain prone to landslides and flash flooding.
Public Advised to Take Precautions
Authorities are calling on members of the public to exercise caution during the period of inclement weather. Residents are encouraged to:
- Avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in areas known to flood rapidly
- Stay clear of swollen rivers, streams, and drainage channels
- Secure properties and belongings against potential water damage
- Monitor official updates from disaster management and meteorological bodies
Seasonal Weather Patterns
Heavy rainfall events of this nature are not uncommon in Sri Lanka, given the island's exposure to seasonal monsoon systems and inter-monsoon weather activity. However, rainfall totals exceeding 100mm within a single day can overwhelm drainage infrastructure and lead to localised flooding even in urban centres.
Residents in vulnerable districts are strongly advised to heed all warnings issued by the Disaster Management Centre and to report any emergencies through the relevant hotlines without delay.
The public is reminded to stay informed through official government channels and to prioritise personal safety above all else during periods of severe weather.
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roads in colombo already flooding and its not even noon yet