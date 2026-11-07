National Trade Union Conference Convenes Under Presidential Patronage to Mark Two Years in Government

Landmark Labour Gathering Set to Celebrate Government's Second Anniversary

A major National Trade Union Conference is scheduled to be held today, bringing together trade union representatives from across Sri Lanka under the direct patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The conference has been organised under the theme "Our Government, Two Years Strong – Progress for All", signalling the administration's intent to highlight achievements made during its first two years in office and to reaffirm its commitment to the working people of the country.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Labour Movement

The event is expected to serve as a significant platform for dialogue between the government and the island's trade union community, bringing together representatives from a broad spectrum of industries and sectors. It reflects the administration's efforts to strengthen ties with organised labour, which has historically played a central role in Sri Lanka's political and economic landscape.

Trade union leaders are anticipated to use the occasion to raise concerns relating to workers' rights, wages, and employment conditions, while government officials are likely to outline policy progress and future plans aimed at improving the livelihoods of working-class Sri Lankans.

Presidential Patronage Underlines Importance

The direct involvement of the President as patron of the conference underscores the significance the current administration places on its relationship with the labour movement. Observers note that such high-level engagement with trade unions sends a strong message about the government's priorities as it moves through its second year in power.

The conference is widely seen as both a celebratory milestone and a forward-looking exercise, intended to chart a course for continued progress on issues that matter most to Sri Lanka's workforce.

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