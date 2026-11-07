Met Department Reveals Why Colombo Was Submerged So Quickly

The Department of Meteorology has stepped forward to explain the sudden and severe flooding that gripped Colombo, attributing the crisis to an extraordinary volume of rainfall that fell within a dangerously short window of time.

Intense Rainfall Behind the Rapid Flooding

Meteorological officials confirmed that the flooding was not the result of a prolonged weather event, but rather an exceptionally intense burst of rain that overwhelmed the city's drainage capacity in a matter of hours. Such concentrated downpours leave little time for water management systems to cope, causing rapid inundation across low-lying areas of the capital.

A City Caught Off Guard

Colombo, Sri Lanka's bustling commercial capital, found itself submerged with striking speed, leaving residents and commuters scrambling. The swiftness of the flooding caught many off guard, raising fresh concerns about the city's vulnerability to extreme weather events.

Growing Concerns Over Urban Resilience

The incident has reignited debate over Colombo's readiness to handle increasingly unpredictable rainfall patterns. Urban drainage infrastructure, critics argue, has struggled to keep pace with the city's rapid development, leaving large sections of the population exposed during heavy weather.

The Department of Meteorology has urged the public to remain vigilant and monitor official weather advisories closely, particularly during periods of heightened rainfall activity.

Related Video