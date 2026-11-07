Indian National Nabbed at Katunayake Airport With Drugs Worth Over Rs. 230 Million

An Indian national was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after authorities discovered a significant haul of illegal narcotics in his possession, valued at over Rs. 230 million.

Large Drug Consignment Intercepted

The suspect was apprehended by airport security and law enforcement officials during routine screening procedures, which led to the uncovering of substantial quantities of Kush and Hashish concealed on his person or within his luggage.

The combined street value of the seized narcotics has been estimated at more than Rs. 230 million, making it a significant interception in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to combat international drug smuggling.

Authorities Crack Down on Drug Trafficking

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent times intensified screening and surveillance measures at the BIA, one of the country's primary entry points, in a bid to prevent the smuggling of narcotics into the island nation.

The arrested individual is a national of India

The drugs seized include Kush and Hashish

The estimated value of the haul exceeds Rs. 230 million

The arrest was made in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7

The suspect has been taken into custody for further questioning, and investigations are currently underway. Relevant law enforcement agencies are expected to probe the origins of the drug consignment, as well as any possible wider smuggling network linked to the accused.

Sri Lanka remains a key transit point in the regional drug trade, and authorities have repeatedly stressed their commitment to dismantling trafficking operations that exploit the country's international travel infrastructure.

Further details regarding the case are expected to be released by officials as the investigation progresses.

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