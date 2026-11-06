US Midterm Results and Falling Oil Prices Spark Bullish Rally at Colombo Stock Exchange

Trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) surged on a broadly bullish note as two key global developments — the outcome of the United States midterm elections and a notable decline in international crude oil prices — injected fresh optimism into local markets.

Indices Post Strong Gains

The All Share Price Index recorded a substantial climb of 675 points during the session, reflecting widespread buying activity across multiple sectors. The S&P SL20, which tracks the performance of the country's top-tier blue-chip companies, also posted a healthy gain of 226.59 points, signalling renewed investor confidence in leading Sri Lankan equities.

Turnover Reflects Active Market Participation

Market turnover reached Rs 5.39 billion, underpinned by 13 crossings recorded during the trading day. The robust turnover figure points to heightened participation from both institutional and retail investors eager to capitalise on the positive external signals emanating from global markets.

Global Triggers Drive Local Sentiment

Analysts attribute the day's strong performance primarily to two external catalysts. The conclusion of the US midterm elections provided markets worldwide with a degree of political clarity, easing uncertainty that had previously weighed on investor sentiment. Simultaneously, falling crude oil prices offered relief to import-dependent economies such as Sri Lanka, where fuel costs remain a critical factor in managing the country's trade balance and broader economic recovery.

The positive session adds to growing cautious optimism surrounding the CSE as Sri Lanka continues its gradual economic stabilisation effort following a prolonged period of financial difficulty.

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