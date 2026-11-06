Deported from UAE, Wanted Criminal Nabbed Upon Landing at Bandaranaike International Airport

A notorious underworld figure wanted by Sri Lankan authorities has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake after being deported from the United Arab Emirates, police confirmed.

The suspect, who had been on the radar of law enforcement for some time, was taken into custody the moment he arrived on Sri Lankan soil, with officers positioned at the airport in anticipation of his return following the deportation order issued by UAE authorities.

Coordinated Arrest at the Airport

Security personnel at BIA moved swiftly to detain the individual as he disembarked, ensuring no opportunity for escape. The arrest is being viewed as a significant success for Sri Lankan law enforcement, reflecting ongoing cooperation between local authorities and their international counterparts in tracking down fugitives who attempt to evade justice by fleeing abroad.

The UAE has increasingly worked alongside Sri Lankan authorities in recent years to identify and deport individuals with outstanding criminal cases back to the island, as part of broader bilateral efforts to combat transnational crime.

Part of a Wider Crackdown

The apprehension of the suspect is consistent with the Sri Lankan government's continued push to dismantle underworld networks that have long plagued communities across the country. Authorities have repeatedly stressed their commitment to pursuing wanted individuals regardless of where they may seek refuge.

Further investigations are currently underway, and the suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate as legal proceedings commence. Police have not ruled out that additional charges may be filed as the inquiry progresses.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant and to report any information related to criminal activity or known fugitives to the relevant authorities.

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