India-Sri Lanka ODI Relocated as Delhi's Air Quality Hits Dangerous Levels Ahead of Diwali

An upcoming One Day International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka has been moved out of Delhi after the Indian capital's Air Quality Index breached the 500 mark — a level considered severely hazardous to human health — in the days leading up to the Diwali festival.

Toxic Air Forces Cricket Rescheduling

The decision to relocate the match was taken in response to the alarming deterioration of air quality in New Delhi, where pollution levels have surged to among the worst recorded in recent times. An AQI reading of 500 represents the maximum on the standard measurement scale and signals conditions that pose serious health risks, particularly for those engaging in strenuous outdoor activity such as competitive sport.

Authorities and cricket officials determined that proceeding with the fixture in such conditions would be unsafe for players, support staff, and spectators alike, prompting the venue change ahead of schedule.

A Recurring Crisis

Delhi's air quality typically worsens significantly around the Diwali season, driven by a combination of firecracker emissions, crop stubble burning in neighbouring states, vehicle exhaust, and unfavourable meteorological conditions that trap pollutants close to ground level.

For Sri Lankan players and fans following the tour, the development underscores the environmental challenges facing large parts of South Asia during the winter months, with outdoor events increasingly vulnerable to disruption by dangerously poor air quality.

Further details regarding the alternative venue for the rescheduled ODI are expected to be confirmed by cricket administrators in the coming days.

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