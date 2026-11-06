Sri Lanka Mourns the Loss of Off-Roading Legend Mitchell Perera, Dead at 59 in Dubai

Sri Lanka's off-roading community is grieving the untimely passing of Mitchell Perera, widely regarded as a pioneer of the sport in the island nation, who died in Dubai at the age of 59.

A Trailblazer in Sri Lankan Motorsport

Mitchell Perera earned a distinguished reputation as one of the founding figures of off-road motorsport in Sri Lanka, dedicating decades of his life to building and promoting the discipline across the country. His contributions helped shape off-roading from a niche pursuit into a recognised and celebrated sporting activity among Sri Lankan enthusiasts.

News of his death sent shockwaves through the local motorsport fraternity, with tributes pouring in from fellow competitors, organisers, and fans who had followed his career over the years.

Legacy That Transcended the Sport

Perera was not only known for his skills behind the wheel on rugged terrain but also for the mentorship and inspiration he provided to younger generations of off-road drivers in Sri Lanka. His passion for the sport and his tireless efforts to elevate its profile left an enduring mark on the community.

Fellow enthusiasts remembered him as a larger-than-life personality whose enthusiasm was infectious and whose commitment to the sport was unwavering throughout his life.

Passing in Dubai

Perera passed away in Dubai, where he had been residing. He was 59 years old at the time of his death. Details surrounding the circumstances of his passing have not been officially disclosed.

The Sri Lankan motorsport community has united in mourning, with many describing his death as an irreplaceable loss for off-roading in the country. Condolences have been extended to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Mitchell Perera leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire off-road motorsport in Sri Lanka for generations to come.