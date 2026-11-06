Sri Lanka's Poverty Rate Climbs to 16% as Soaring Inflation Squeezes Household Budgets

Sri Lanka's poverty rate has risen to 16 percent, driven by persistently high inflation that has pushed up the cost of living for millions of households across the island, according to recent economic data.

Rising Prices Take a Heavy Toll

The sharp increase in poverty levels reflects the devastating impact that inflation has had on ordinary Sri Lankans, particularly those in lower-income brackets who spend the bulk of their earnings on food, fuel, and essential goods. As prices for basic necessities have climbed steeply, a growing number of families have found themselves unable to meet their daily needs.

The figures represent a significant setback for a country that has been working to stabilise its economy following one of the worst financial crises in its post-independence history. Sri Lanka's economic collapse in 2022 triggered widespread shortages, skyrocketing prices, and a dramatic fall in household incomes, the effects of which continue to ripple through communities today.

Vulnerable Communities Under Pressure

Economists warn that the latest poverty statistics underline the urgent need for targeted social protection measures to shield the most vulnerable segments of the population. While the government has pursued an IMF-backed recovery programme aimed at restoring fiscal stability, critics argue that the burden of economic adjustment has fallen disproportionately on ordinary citizens.

Inflation has significantly eroded real wages across both urban and rural sectors.

Food prices remain a primary driver of increased household expenditure.

Low-income families continue to face the greatest hardship amid cost-of-living pressures.

Road to Recovery Remains Challenging

While there are cautious signs of macroeconomic stabilisation, including improved foreign reserves and a degree of currency recovery, analysts caution that headline economic improvements do not automatically translate into better living conditions for those at the bottom of the income scale.

The gap between macroeconomic recovery and ground-level poverty relief remains a critical challenge that policymakers must address with greater urgency.

Authorities and development organisations are calling for strengthened social safety nets and targeted welfare programmes to ensure that economic recovery is inclusive and reaches those most in need across Sri Lanka.

Related Video