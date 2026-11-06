Opposition Leader Sounds Alarm Over Critical Cancer Drug Shortages Gripping Sri Lanka

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has sounded a serious warning over what he describes as a deepening crisis in Sri Lanka's healthcare system, citing acute shortages of cancer treatment medications and other essential drugs that are leaving patients in desperate circumstances across the country.

A Healthcare System Under Strain

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, brought the issue to public attention amid growing concern from patients, medical professionals, and hospital administrators who have been grappling with dwindling pharmaceutical supplies. The shortage, he warned, is placing the lives of some of the country's most vulnerable citizens at grave risk.

Cancer patients in particular are bearing the brunt of the crisis, with vital chemotherapy and oncology-related medications reported to be in critically short supply at state hospitals. For many Sri Lankan families who depend entirely on the public health system, the unavailability of these drugs represents a matter of life and death.

Calls for Urgent Government Action

The opposition leader has called on the government to treat the situation as a national emergency and take immediate steps to procure and distribute the necessary medicines without further delay. He stressed that no citizen should be denied life-saving treatment due to administrative failures or procurement lapses.

The shortage of cancer drugs and essential medicines is not merely a supply issue — it is a humanitarian crisis that demands an immediate and decisive government response.

Premadasa also questioned the adequacy of planning and budgetary allocations within the health ministry, urging authorities to provide transparency on current drug stock levels and the timeline for restoring adequate supplies to hospitals nationwide.

Wider Impact on Essential Medicines

Beyond cancer treatment, shortages of other essential medicines have also been reported, compounding the pressure on an already stretched public health infrastructure. Doctors and pharmacists at several state medical institutions have reportedly been advising patients to source certain medications privately — a burden that many low-income families are unable to bear.

Sri Lanka's public health system, long regarded as one of South Asia's more robust networks, has faced significant challenges in recent years, particularly in the wake of the country's severe economic crisis, which disrupted foreign exchange reserves and hampered the government's ability to import pharmaceutical supplies.

Civil society groups and medical associations are expected to add their voices to calls for a swift resolution, as pressure mounts on the government to provide concrete answers and an actionable plan to address the growing pharmaceutical shortage before the situation deteriorates further.