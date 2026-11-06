Notorious Organised Crime Suspect 'Kaivaru Muthu' Nabbed at Bandaranaike Airport After UAE Deportation

A suspect linked to a major organised crime network has been taken into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) following his deportation from the United Arab Emirates, authorities confirmed.

Manoj Muthukumar, widely known by his alias Kaivaru Muthu, was apprehended by law enforcement officers upon his arrival in Sri Lanka after being deported from the UAE. He is alleged to be a close associate of the notorious criminal figure known as Samayan.

Arrest at the Airport

Officers were on standby at BIA to receive the suspect as he landed, underscoring the coordinated nature of the operation between Sri Lankan authorities and their counterparts abroad. The arrest reflects ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan law enforcement to track down individuals with alleged ties to organised criminal networks who have sought refuge overseas.

Links to Organised Crime

Kaivaru Muthu is believed to have operated within the criminal circle associated with Samayan, a figure long suspected of involvement in serious organised criminal activity in Sri Lanka. Authorities have been monitoring the suspect's movements, and his deportation from the UAE presented an opportunity to bring him back within the jurisdiction of Sri Lankan law.

The arrest is seen as a significant step in the broader crackdown on organised crime networks that reportedly extend beyond the country's borders, with suspects allegedly exploiting foreign destinations to evade local justice.

Investigation Ongoing

Investigators are expected to question Kaivaru Muthu in connection with his alleged criminal associations and activities. Further details regarding the charges he is likely to face are anticipated to be released as the investigation progresses.

Sri Lankan authorities have in recent times intensified efforts to pursue suspects who flee the country, working in coordination with international partners to ensure that those allegedly involved in organised crime are held accountable regardless of where they attempt to shelter.

Related Video