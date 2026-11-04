Newlywed Tragedy: Couple Found Dead After Toxic Fume Inhalation in Nuwara Eliya Rental Home

A married couple has tragically lost their lives after inhaling toxic fumes believed to have been emitted from a barbecue stove inside a rented residence in the hill country city of Nuwara Eliya, authorities have confirmed.

Couple Found Unresponsive Inside Rented Property

The victims were discovered unresponsive within the rental home, with initial investigations pointing to carbon monoxide poisoning as the likely cause of death. It is believed the barbecue stove had been in use inside the enclosed space, allowing lethal fumes to accumulate with fatal consequences.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene, but efforts to save the couple proved unsuccessful. Both individuals were pronounced dead upon examination.

Authorities Launch Investigation

Local police have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. While foul play has not been indicated at this stage, officers are working to establish a full account of the events leading up to the tragedy.

Forensic and medical personnel attended the scene to assist with the inquiry, and post-mortem examinations are expected to be conducted to confirm the precise cause of death.

A Reminder of Indoor Combustion Dangers

The incident has prompted renewed warnings from health and safety officials regarding the dangers of using charcoal-burning or combustion-based cooking appliances in poorly ventilated or enclosed indoor spaces. Key risks associated with such usage include:

Rapid accumulation of carbon monoxide, an odourless and colourless gas

Loss of consciousness before individuals are aware of danger

Fatal outcomes even after relatively brief exposure in confined spaces

Increased risk during cooler weather when windows and doors are kept closed

Nuwara Eliya, known for its cool climate and popularity as a tourist and leisure destination, sees many visitors and short-term renters who may not be fully aware of such hazards, particularly during colder months when the temptation to use heat-generating appliances indoors is greater.

Authorities are urging the public never to use barbecue stoves, charcoal grills, or any open-flame cooking devices inside closed rooms or poorly ventilated areas, as the consequences can be swiftly and silently fatal.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released pending notification of next of kin. The investigation remains ongoing.

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